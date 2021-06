During the Ontario Reign’s end-of-season media availability this week, head coach John Wroblewski spoke very highly of Akil Thomas. When they drafted him in 2018, the LA Kings had high hopes for Akil Thomas, and rightfully so. A highly skilled center who possesses great speed and exceptional puck control, the Toronto native certainly has enough tangibles to show that he will be a successful pro. This past season was his first season as a pro, garnering immediate success for the Ontario Reign.