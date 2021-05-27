Thales, Atos take on big data and artificial intelligence in new joint venture

As companies make the journey to the public cloud, they must learn from the avoidable mistakes that many other companies have made in the recent past in their respective cloud journeys. Just in the last two years, many such simple and avoidable mistakes in securing the application and data hosted in the public cloud have led to massive data and network breaches at large financial and technology firms such as Accenture, Booz Allen Hamilton, Capital One, Facebook, MGM, Microsoft, and Verizon.