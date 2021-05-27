Thales, Atos take on big data and artificial intelligence in new joint venture

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Unmanned Surface Vehicles (Defense) - Thematic Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are AutoNaut, Atlas Elektronik UK, Austal US, BAE Systems, Bollinger, CASC,CSIC, ECA, Elbit Systems, Fincantieri, Gibbs&Cox, HII, Ixblue, Kongsberg, L3 ASV,Leidos, Leonardo, LIG Nex1, Liquid Robotics, Lockheed Martin, Maritime Robotics, M Ship, MARTAC, Metal Shark, Meteksan, Rafael, Sea Kit, SeaRobotics, Saildrone, ST Engineering, Teledyne Marine, Textron, Thales, WAM-V Marine Advanced Robotic, Yunzhou, Zycraft.