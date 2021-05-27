Early Addition: Researchers Swabbed Dozens Of Subways Systems And What Do You Think They Found?
Scientists in 60 cities around the world swabbed the hell out of their subway systems and discovered that a lot of (mostly harmless) bacteria and microbiomes live on mass transit. (Note: Other scientists say this study is poorly designed, and this same group had to walk back research that claimed the subway contained the plague.)