Thomas Tuchel has hinted the Chelsea hierarchy were chasing a Champions League place after putting the German coach in charge in January. Frank Lampard was a surprise casualty of Roman Abramovich when he was given the boot after a run of five defeats in eight games saw their top-four hopes hit. Tuchel replaced him and almost immediately shored up a rearguard which had conceded three against Arsenal and Man City and two against top-four rivals Leicester. The German coach has steered Chelsea back into the top four and their goals against column reads just nine against.