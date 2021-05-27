5 Signs It's Time To Move From Tinder To Texting

Tinder is pretty intuitive. You swipe right on people who swipe right on you, send messages back and forth, and hopefully end up on a date. There’s zero tech savviness required. But there’s one thing the dating app can’t tell you, and that’s how to know it’s time to exchange numbers on Tinder. Even if you’re not quite ready for that first date yet, there usually comes a time when app messaging gets old, and moving your communication off an app and directly to your phone signifies that you’re ready (and wanting) something more. If you’re not sure how to ask for a girl's number on Tinder or how to give a guy your number online, then I've got some tips to help you out.