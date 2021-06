Because he could be the future of the Republican Party. He was born in Brooklyn. Now he represents Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives. What’s more, Congressman Byron Donalds is Black, Republican, and Trump even called him a rising star of the Republican Party. Join Carlos on The Carlos Watson Show this week as he sits down with the newly elected 42-year-old to discuss his controversial take on Trump, why he chose the Republican Party and whether he agrees with Black Lives Matter. You can find excerpts below or listen to the full interview on the show’s podcast feed.