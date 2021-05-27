Cancel
Bowling Green, MO

Carl “Braxton” Ulrich

Mexico Ledger
 11 days ago

Carl “Braxton” Ulrich, 56, of Center, formerly of Mexico and Spokane, Washington, passed away at 5:59 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Private graveside services were held at Green Lawn Cemetery in Bowling Green. Pickering Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

mexicoledger.com
