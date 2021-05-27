Cancel
Atlanta Braves: Marcell Ozuna to miss six weeks

By David Mullen
Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves, fighting for the top spot in the pedestrian National League East, have lost left fielder Marcell Ozuna for six weeks due to two dislocated fingers suffered in a game against the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately for the Braves, this is the second outfielder to be placed on the injured list in as many days with outfielder Cristian Pache going down one day prior.

