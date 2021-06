All of the speak of a coalition of change is only a joke, political scientist Zvi Schuldiner writes in Il Manifesto:. “Many key figures of the brand new coalition belong to the racist proper. Some are not any much less nationalist and fundamentalist than the present prime minister. For instance Bennett, the candidate for prime minister, led the Yesha Council, the umbrella group of municipal councils of Jewish settlements within the Occupied Territories. The candidate for justice minister will probably be Gideon Saar: he comes from the ranks of Likud, the place he was defeated by Netanyahu, who noticed him as a threatening inside rival. Liberman, the previous defence minister dealing with a number of corruption costs, will take over the finance ministry.”