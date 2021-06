From the May 10, 1951 edition of the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer:. The Junior Fair is scheduled to begin on August 18, 1951. Mrs. Minerva Braddock, the McArthur woman deemed missing by her parents after leaving without word for multiple months, made a $549 donation to Washington Court House's hospital in an attempt to make amends for her sudden departure. Sh stated that she donated th funds "because of the worry and trouble I caused the people of Fayette County and to show my heart was in the right place."