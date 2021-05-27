Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danville, VA

DPS recognizes graduates of merit

By Chuck Vipperman/Star-Tribune Special Report
chathamstartribune.com
 9 days ago

DANVILLE, Va. — The Danville Public Schools (DPS) Graduate of Distinction program recognizes student accomplishments in five categories: academic achievement, attendance, citizenship, community service and participation in extra-curricular and co-curricular activities. Students must accumulate points in each of the five areas in order to qualify. Forty-five students from both Galileo...

www.chathamstartribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Danville, VA
Education
City
Danville, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dps#Magnet Schools#Student Achievement#Academic Achievement#Graduate Students#Education And Schools#School Education#The Ialr Foundation#Ebi#Alpha Phi Omega#Piedmont Printing#Clement Wheatley#Wednesday Club#Graduates#Student Accomplishments#Distinction Scholarships#Distinction Students#Distinction Program#Engineering#Math
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Science
Place
Sydney
Related
Danville, VAaltavistajournal.com

DCC names new interim president

Danville, Va. — Danville Community College (DCC) welcomed Muriel B. Mickles, Ed.D. this week as she begins serving as the interim president for the College, according to a recent DCC statement. Dr. Mickles comes to Danville from Central Virginia Community College (CVCC) in Lynchburg, Virginia where she served at Vice President of Academics, Students, and Workforce Development.
Danville, VAyourgv.com

Danville Community College announces honors

A total of 181 students were recently named to the Danville Community College president’s honors list for the spring 2021 semester. To be eligible, a student must be enrolled for six or more credit hours in the spring semester, have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0, have a semester GPA of 3.75 or higher and have completed a minimum of 24 semester hours at the college.
Danville, VAWSET

VDH to hold Day of Action to get more Virginians vaccinated

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Governor Ralph Northam wants all Virginians to participate in ‘It’s Our Shot, Virginia.'. It's a day of action to vaccinate everyone against COVID-19. Southside health leaders say ‘It’s Our Shot, Virginia’ is a day to educate you about the importance of getting the vaccine....
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Virginia Statevadogwood.com

How Do You Pay For College? In Virginia, ARP Funding Helps

The American Rescue Plan includes funding to help colleges and universities stay afloat. DANVILLE-It isn’t easy to pay for college. Some students spend years dealing with the debt. Others can’t go at all because of the price. A study this year by the group OneClass found 56% of college-age students say they can’t afford the tuition cost.
Chatham, VAchathamstartribune.com

Danville native recognized for excellence at JMU

CHATHAM, Va. — A Danville native and Tunstall High School alumnus was recently honored with an excellence award at James Madison University, where he is a rising senior as both a kinesiology student and member of ROTC. Cameron "Cam" Rigney credited his parents and Pittsylvania County Schools for his accolade...
Chatham, VAchathamstartribune.com

First Lady Northam visits local schools for Teacher Appreciation Week

CHATHAM, Va. — On May 5, Virginia’s First Lady Pamela Northam and Secretary of Education Atif Qarni visited schools in both Danville and Pittsylvania County to thank their teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week observed from May 3 through May 7. Northam made her first stop at Schoolfield Elementary in Danville,...
Danville, VAchathamstartribune.com

Averett holds first outdoor graduation at new stadium

DANVILLE, Va. — Nearly 200 students graduated from Averett University on Saturday morning in its graduation held on the Daly field at the Frank R. Campbell stadium at the university’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus. This graduation was the first outdoor graduation held in 20 years, since the completion...
Danville, VAGoDanRiver.com

Two more COVID-19 deaths added in Danville even as caseloads level out

Even as daily COVID-19 infection rates stabilize in the area, Danville has recorded two more deaths from the illness. These latest fatalities — marking five this month — were revealed in a Wednesday morning dashboard update from the Virginia Department of Health based on data received by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Danville, VAGoDanRiver.com

Heroes of health care deserve our thanks

What is a hero? Maya Angelou famously said, “I think a hero is any person really intent on making this a better place for all people.”. In my role as CEO of Sovah Health-Danville, I have the privilege of working with an incredible team of health care heroes who work tirelessly, each and every day, to make our hospital and our community a better place.