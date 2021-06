The rumored upcoming PS5 timed-exclusive Final Fantasy entry, Final Fantasy Origin, is said to be the most violent and darkest entry in the series to date. Over the weekend, a French leaker revealed that Square Enix is about to reveal a new Final Fantasy action-RPG spin-off. The game is said to be a timed console exclusive for Sony’s platform and will also release on PC later on. Following this leak, ResetEra insider ‘Navtra’ revealed some additional details about the game, saying that it’s inspired by the Souls series, although it won’t exactly be a souls-like Final Fantasy.