Pet Of The Week: Phoenix

There are many things to like about Portland, Oregon. I get to visit my son, there are awesome gardens, interesting tours, but I love the food culture. Portland may not be where the food truck culture started but the food trucks have taken it by storm. One nice thing about a food truck caravan is that everyone can have what they like. When in Portland I like to eat out every night, if possible, trying new restaurants. My first night the weather was beautiful and most of the restaurants were booked to capacity so we headed to a food truck pod. We could all pick what we wanted from Italian to vegan to Thai. I had one of the best Thai green curry chicken dishes I have ever eaten.