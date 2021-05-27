Cancel
Phoenix, NY

Pet Of The Week: Phoenix

By Contributor
Posted by 
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OSWEGO – She’s petite, real sweet, tidy and neat… She’s Phoenix!. At about 8 months old, Phoenix weighs less than 6 pounds. She is a terrific cuddler and enjoys being in a quiet home. If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application from our website at...

oswegocountytoday.com
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

