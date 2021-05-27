Cubs: When will we see young flamethrower Brailyn Marquez?
It’s no secret the Chicago Cubs need rotation help. Chicago’s rotation ranked 24th in ERA heading into Wednesday’s action, though there have certainly been positives. Adbert Alzolay has been brilliant in his last five starts. He has a 3.72 ERA during that stretch, which isn’t spectacular, but also boasts a 3.12 xFIP. Kyle Hendricks has seemingly begun to right the ship, and Zach Davies has managed to be effective in five May starts.cubbiescrib.com