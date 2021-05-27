Cubs: When will we see young flamethrower Brailyn Marquez?

This may not be the discussion you think it is. I’m not talking about the Cubs team here. I’m discussing changes to the game of baseball, as a whole. The other night, Cubs broadcasters Boog Sciambi and Jim Deshaies were talking about the current batting average for Major League Baseball players. It is a measly .236, one point below the .237 from 1968. That average led to the initiation of “The Gibson Rule” featuring lowering the mound by five inches, from fifteen inches to ten inches above the level of home plate.