Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi museum re-enactors bring back Old West

By Jane Kathleen Gregorio
101corpuschristi.com
 14 days ago

2 new LIVE! exhibits at Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History. Two new exhibits bring history to life at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History. The LIVE! program recreates life in the 1800s to the early 1900s in exhibits that capture the spirit of the Old West.

www.101corpuschristi.com
