CRBI monitoring shows high level of bacteria at Heritage Park boat ramp, others low

northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRBI conducted bacterial water monitoring at three sites that included Neel’s Landing off of US 411, Grizzard Park, and Heritage Park on May 25. The results of those monitoring efforts showed that 19.5 cfu/100mL were present at Neel’s Landing, 28.3 cfu/100mL were present at Grizzard Park, and 547.5 cfu/100mL of E. coli were present at Heritage Park. This means that the amount of E. coli found at each site is considered safe for recreational use by the state of Georgia, with the exception of Heritage Park. The reading at Heritage Park shows a high risk of illness.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
State
Georgia State
