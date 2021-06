Ready-to-move construction can be easily repositioned when needed. Display stand base is designed for use with Dixie SmartStock Cutlery Carousel Dispensers. Attached to this metal floor stand, the carousel (not included) doesn't take up any counter space and is ready to move. The SmartStock dispenser, owned by Dixie Consumer Products LLC (Dixie), is not available for sale, but must be subleased to end-user customers via authorized distributors of this product. Any fee charged to an end-user customer is a one-time sublease fee. Only Dixie SmartStock cutlery can be used in the SmartStock dispensers. End users will receive a sublease registration form to be completed electronically. The sublease form will also register the SmartStock dispenser for the Dixie lifetime satisfaction program. For dispensers, please contact your sales representative.