Rainier, WA

Two Women Injured in Rainier Beach Shooting

By Public Affairs
Posted by 
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y219d_0aDVGmRl00

Two women were injured late Wednesday in a shooting in the Rainier Beach neighborhood.

Around 10:30 PM, two women flagged down officers on South Boeing Access Road and said they’d been shot.

The injured driver and passenger—ages 33 and 34—told police someone in a dark-colored sedan had fired on them near 51st Avenue South and South Ryan Way. Police had also received 911 reports of gunfire, minutes earlier, from the same area.

Officers provided medical aid to the victims before they were transported by medics with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at 206 233 5000

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

