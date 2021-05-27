Kevin Ressler and the United Way of Lancaster County plan for the future through rapid-response programming and innovative technology solutions including StratusLIVE

DATA Communications Management Corp., a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, is playing an important role as a preeminent solutions partner to the Canadian healthcare market, which has been significantly disrupted by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. DCM’s communications and technology-enabled workflow solutions are used by many of Canada’s leading healthcare organizations, including the country’s largest provincial health provider, its largest laboratory service provider, and its largest pharmacy retailer, as well as by many hospital networks, clinics and other healthcare enterprises across the country.