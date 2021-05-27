Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Kevin Ressler and the United Way of Lancaster County plan for the future through rapid-response programming and innovative technology solutions including StratusLIVE

By PRWeb
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. StratusLIVE, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for nonprofits, foundations, and workplace federations, announced today their inclusion as part of Kevin Ressler’s transformative changes at United Way of Lancaster County. Ressler, United Way of Lancaster County’s President and CEO, joined the organization in...

www.middletownpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The United States#Solution#Enterprise Solutions#Marketing Organizations#Technology Innovation#Business Intelligence#Product Innovation#The United Way Of#Prweb#Covid 19 Relief#Microsoft Dynamics#Uwlanc Org#Community Impact Fund#Llc Stratuslive#Software For Social Good#United Way Covid#Project Sos#Stratuslive Ceo#Innovative Solutions#Innovative Design
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
United Way
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Tracker Operation & Reliability Drastically Improved Through Innovative Control Solution

CORNELIUS, N.C., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PV Solar industry continues to adopt tracker systems for increased energy yields and higher power output during more hours of the day. However, trackers can pose difficulties for monitoring systems and O&M providers due to inadequate visibility of real-world operations. Unlike fixed tilt sites, trackers also introduce multiple mechanical and electrical challenges. If left unattended, shortfalls in production accumulate, which can create significant production losses over time.
Industryaptar.com

Enabling a Sustainable Future Through Packaging Innovation

• Is your brand on track to achieve its sustainability goals?. • Are your sustainability goals enabling your innovation pipeline?. Sustainable innovation is a journey companies are all undertaking. This first session in the “There is No PLANet B” webinar series will help you set a course to achieve greater outcomes by creating opportunities to connect with consumers through purpose, navigating the regulatory environment, and learning key insights and best practices on driving sustainable innovation.
Businessaithority.com

AllCloud Continues its Commitment to Helping Enterprises Achieve Digital Transformation with the Launch of a Dedicated Salesforce Marketing Cloud Practice

AllCloud, a leading cloud professional services company and Salesforce Consulting Partner, announces the creation of a Salesforce Marketing Cloud Practice. The group, led by AllCloud Practice Director and Salesforce MVP, Chris Zullo, will help customers across industries and geographies adopt and use Salesforce Marketing Cloud and related technologies. In creating...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Elevatus Wins Best AI Powered Hiring Solution In The United Kingdom At The 2021 Technology Innovator Awards

LONDON, May 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevatus, the AI solution provider, is leveling the playing field for HR with its hiring solution EVA-REC, which was presented with the award "The Best AI Powered Hiring Solution" in the highly coveted 6 th annual Technology Innovator Awards. The awards will take place on the Corporate Vision website in June, where 50 other nominees specializing in AI solutions from all around the globe were also nominated for their exemplary success in the technology sphere.
Economyamericancityandcounty.com

Three ways counties are driving innovation through SaaS-based grant management

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, county governments have drastically shifted their economic development priorities. Rather than supporting functions like recruitment, expansion and job creation, administrators are focused on helping local businesses stay afloat. Grant funding has been imperative for this, which means finding and applying for more funding opportunities through...
Agriculturevt.edu

CALS advances strategic plan and innovation through integrated seed grant funding

A four-wheeled robot roams the diverse terrain of a cow pasture as a drone flies overhead the herd, providing almost real-time modeling and analysis of the robot. Using the data provided from the drone and animal and environmental sensors, the robot performs management tasks, demonstrating the capabilities of an integrated suite of technologies to monitor pollutant hotspots, soil and water characteristics, and cattle movement in pastures.
Marketingaithority.com

DCM is Helping Healthcare Providers Adapt to a Rapidly Changing Market with Its Innovative Communications and Workflow Management Solutions

DATA Communications Management Corp., a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, is playing an important role as a preeminent solutions partner to the Canadian healthcare market, which has been significantly disrupted by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. DCM’s communications and technology-enabled workflow solutions are used by many of Canada’s leading healthcare organizations, including the country’s largest provincial health provider, its largest laboratory service provider, and its largest pharmacy retailer, as well as by many hospital networks, clinics and other healthcare enterprises across the country.
Commerce, TXtamuc.edu

TAMUC providing unique, protected technology solutions through Dell partnership

Students, faculty and staff at Texas A&M University-Commerce can have peace of mind when searching for computers for school, thanks to a recent partnership with Dell Technologies. The partnership provides the A&M-Commerce university community with significant discounts on certain Dell products. Most importantly, any product purchased through the program comes...
Advocacyroblawnews.com

County United Way launches Season of Caring

This year, United Way of Crawford County is transforming Day of Caring into a full Season of Caring.... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
BusinessMiddletown Press

The Planet Group Announces Launch of Technology Consulting Firm Rokster

Cutting-edge services will specialize in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Business Intelligence. The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced today that it has launched Rokster, an innovative consulting firm specializing in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Business Intelligence.
Food & Drinkscaelusgreenroom.com

Reducing Food Waste Through Technology Solutions

Food waste can contribute to the ongoing issue of malnutrition in many countries worldwide, as well as the squandering of valuable natural resources. Slashing food waste is a challenge many businesses are beginning to tackle and successfully doing so can bring significant benefits, both financial and environmental, to producers, retailers, and consumers alike. The Consumer Goods Forum has been providing a platform for shared resources under the auspices of their ‘Resolution on Food Waste’ since 2015.
Butler County, PAwbut.com

United Way Initiative Funds Nearly $75K For Local Programs

Nearly $75,000 in donations are going to Butler County organizations to help kids enjoy this summer. The United Way of Southwestern PA awarded the funds as part of their “Welcome Back!” initiative. President and CEO Bobbi Watt Geer said a number of community partners joined the effort to help kids get back to fun summer activities this year.
CharitiesTribune-Star

United Way starts donation program for small business

The United Way of the Wabash Valley’s new 365 Small Business Circle will allow businesses to easily assist the community and receive some recognition in the process. Businesses can provide an investment at the level of their choice, ranging from $2 per day to $5 per day or $365 to $1,825 annually.
Technologyarchitizer.com

The Future of Architecture: 4 Ways Technology Will Change Our Industry

Eitan Tsarfati is a serial tech entrepreneur and Co-Founder and CEO of Swapp, an AI-based construction planning company which partners with architects to leverage the power of AI-driven platforms. He is an architect and a Harvard-Business School Alumnus who served as the former CEO of Autodesk Israel. Over the past...
TechnologyMiddletown Press

Simple Technology Solutions Wins ACT-IAC Innovation Award

AI/ML solution will save the U.S. Navy billions per year and improve fleet readiness. Simple Technology Solutions ( STS), an 8(a) & HUBZone company specializing in multi-cloud engineering and applied artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), has been named a 2021 ACT-IAC Innovation Award winner. Working with Google Cloud in coordination with the Navy’s Small Business Innovation Research Office, STS developed redOx, an AI/ML corrosion detection and analysis solution.
Technologyinformation-age.com

A guide to responsible technology practices

To kick off our Responsible Technology month, we take a look at four areas of tech that look to create a more positively impactful future. As technology becomes a bigger part of daily life in and out of work and continues to evolve, considerations around how tech can be made more responsible are now vital. From measuring environmental impact and ensuring long-term sustainability, to considering impacts on society and improving equity and inclusion, tech companies have the power to ensure a more responsible future.
Brazos County, TXBryan College Station Eagle

New Brazos County 911 program aims to speed emergency response

Brazos County emergency officials unveiled a new program Friday morning that gives county residents, particularly those living in rural areas, the opportunity to opt in to providing detailed instructions such as gate codes and directions for when first responders are called to their properties. Rick Wagner, captain of the Brazos...