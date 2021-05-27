Cancel
Over 500 politicians killed in Mexico before midterm elections

By Justin Reyes
kgns.tv
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Mexico is witnessing a wave of killings as the June 6 midterm election approaches. From September of last year through May 25, at least 88 politicians or candidates have been killed, that’s according to one Mexican consulting firm. They are part of the more than 565 politicians...

