Transportation Reauthorization Advances in Congress—Transit Advocates Aren't Happy
The Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act of 2021 was introduced on May 22, and on May 26 passed out of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. The transportation reauthorization has traditionally enacted a five-year transportation spending plan for the federal government, though through much of the past decade-plus, shorter, compromise bills have frequently been all Congress could manage to put forward. The previous version of the bill, the Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act of 2015, was granted an extension after expiring in 2020, for example.www.planetizen.com