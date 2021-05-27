Transportation Reauthorization Advances in Congress—Transit Advocates Aren't Happy

Public transit is an essential part of people’s lives. In big cities, small towns and rural villages across the country. And thanks to bipartisan support in Congress, public transportation has been able to continue running throughout the pandemic, despite a significant drop in ridership. Continuing this vital service has been crucial in connecting our essential workers to get to their jobs. It has also been crucial for those of us not on transit because we rely on the grocers, health care workers, teachers, and other frontline workers, many of whom couldn’t do their job without transit to get them there.