PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Planning Board for the Town of Oswego will hold a Public Hearing on the 17th day of May, 2021, at 7:00 PM or as soon thereafter as possible, at the Oswego Town Hall, 2320 County Route 7, Oswego, New York to consider the application by Ken and Kim Fox for site plan review related to property located on 8283 State Route 104, Oswego, NY, to construct a bulk mulch bin and construction of for retail and storage space.