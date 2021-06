JD: That coalition basically was based on hate of one man, Netanyahu. Can you form a coalition government and will it last if its basically based on hate?. WM: Jimmy you might not remember but I do, maybe a half a dozen years ago you asked me a similar question in another political crisis. I pointed out that sometimes the glue that holds a coalition together no matter how different they are one from another is the fear of going to elections or losing their jobs and that keeps them together.