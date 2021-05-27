Cancel
Public Safety

CHP: Maximum Enforcement Period will be in place over Memorial Day weekend

 28 days ago

The California Highway Patrol is implementing a Maximum Enforcement Period over Memorial Day weekend. According to a news release from the CHP, the enforcement period will be in effect starting Friday at 6 p.m. and lasting through Monday at 11:59 p.m. While the enforcement period will emphasize the proper use...

Public Safety
Politics
Public Safetythechronicleonline.com

Traffic Enforcement: Multi state effort this weekend

A three-day multi state law enforcement campaign beginning Friday will focus on risky driver behavior and speeding. The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition (WSTSC) members said they are partnering to show commitment and emphasis on meaningful public education about the dangers of risky driving behaviors, especially excessive speeding. The WSTSC...
Public SafetyFrontiersman

Troopers release Memorial Day traffic enforcement stats

The Alaska Department of Public Safety released the statistics from their special Memorial Day traffic enforcement campaign. DPS reports that the enforcement period spanned from May 17 through June 6, coinciding with the holiday weekend between Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers, resulting in a total of 1,079 citations issued and 96 collisions investigated across roads in Alaska.
Public Safetygallupsun.com

Memorial Day C.A.R.E. Operation hands out over 1800 citations

Statewide, NM — During the Memorial Day holiday, the New Mexico State Police participated in the Combined Accident Reduction Effort operation across all roadways within the state. The goal of the traffic initiative is to increase motorist safety and reduce the number of crashes through a strong law enforcement presence.
Forsyth County, GAsky963.com

Twenty People killed in Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Crashes

Troopers and local law enforcement investigated 17 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 20 deaths across Georgia during the Memorial Day holiday travel period. The 78-hour holiday period began Friday, May 28, at 6pm and ended Monday, May 31, at 11:59pm. Statewide, Georgia State Troopers investigated 424 traffic crashes that resulted in 277 injuries. Troopers also investigated 11 fatal crashes which resulted in 11 traffic deaths. Local agencies reporting nine traffic deaths during the holiday period were: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (2), Dalton Police Department, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (2), Hall County Sheriff’s Office (3), and Savannah Police Department. In addition to the traffic crash investigations, State Troopers and Motor Carrier Officers arrested 361 people for driving under the influence, while issuing 12,146 citations, and 11,643 warnings. Citations included 694 Distracted Driving, 1,208 Seat Belt, 255 Child Restraint, and 43 Move Over violations. These crash statistics are preliminary findings and can change any time after the holiday travel period.
Nebraska Statejournaldemocrat.com

NSP releases Memorial Day weekend stats

The summer travel season is officially underway, and the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is reminding motorists to buckle up and put the phone down to help keep the roads safe. “Plenty of people are eager to hit the road for summer vacations,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As the road trips begin, every motorist has a part to play in keeping Nebraska roads safe.”
Los Banos, CAMerced Sun-Star

Los Banos-area CHP responds to two fatal crashes during weekend

The Los Banos-area California Highway Patrol responded to two separate fatal crashes over the weekend — incidents which claimed the lives of three people total. The most recent incident was a head-on crash involving two trucks, reported Sunday morning on Highway 33, north of Douglas Avenue, south of the City of Firebaugh in Fresno County.
Boats & Watercraftsmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND LAKE PATROL REPORT

The Precinct 1 Constable’s Marine Division would like to report the statistics for this past holiday weekend. The Constable’s Office responded to twenty-nine (29) incidents on the lake. Deputies responded to three minor boating accidents and arrested three (3) individuals. Two (2) for Boating While Intoxicated (BWI) and one for a felony narcotics offense.
Mchenry County, ILmchenrycountyblog.com

Over Memorial Day Weekend, Sheriff’s Deputies Nab Eleven Not Wearing Seat Belts, Plus Issue 131 Other Violations

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office announces Memorial Day Holiday “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Mobilization Results. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office joined other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities by cracking down on unbuckled motorists and impaired drivers during the Memorial Day holiday.
Tuolumne County, CAmymotherlode.com

Spike In Memorial Day Incidents

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Fire Department (TCFD) officials report the number of calls for incidents over the Memorial Day weekend was nearly a 33-percent hike over last year. Over the 4-day weekend beginning Friday (May 28) and ending on Memorial Day, there were 79 incidents in the Department’s jurisdiction,...
Madison, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MHP reports three fatalities over Memorial Day holidays

During the Memorial Day travel enforcement period (May 28-31) a total of 104 crashes were investigated, including three fatalities and 40 injuries on state, federal highways and interstate systems. MHP reported fatal accidents occurred in Madison, Newton and Leake Counties. Statewide, MHP officers issued 5,734 citations, including: 3,231 hazard; 1,813,...
Nevada Statecities-today.com

Nevada AI trial sees reduction in crashes and speeding

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) to inform the strategic placement of police and dynamic messaging signs along high-risk Nevada highways has helped to reduce dangerous driving, according to a new report from transit data provider Waycare. The findings detail an average drop in speed of two miles per hour,...
Texas StateTyler Morning Telegraph

Report: Texas leads the nation in wrong way driving deaths

(The Center Square) – Texas leads the U.S. in reporting the greatest number of wrong way driving crash deaths, with fatalities up 29% during the period analyzed by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “Fatal wrong-way driving crashes on our nation's highways are a persistent and devastating threat that is...