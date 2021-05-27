Cancel
This Cruella De Vil Frappuccino Is Devilishly Sweet

Elite Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDust off your faux fur coat and channel your inner bad girl because Disney-lovers can grab a Starbucks drink inspired by the most well-dressed Disney villain of all time. Just in time for the release of Cruella on May 28, you can learn how to order a Cruella De Vil Frappuccino from Starbucks. This unofficial secret menu sip is simply a treat, darling, so make sure to give it a go on your next Starbucks run.

www.elitedaily.com
Food & DrinksNews On 6

Taste Test Tuesday: Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino

On this Taste Test Tuesday, the 6 in the Morning team decided to try the new Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino from Starbucks. The sweet iced beverage consists of funnel cake–flavored syrup blended with coffee, milk and ice, layered with strawberry puree, whipped cream and powdered-sugar-funnel-cake pieces. For more information on...
Beauty & FashionNPR

In 'Cruella', The De Vil's In The Details

One of the biggest, baddest and certainly most stylish of Disney villains is getting an origin story. In the new film Cruella, Emma Stone plays young Estella, an orphan on the streets of London in the 1970s. She's a thief with an eye for fashion, whose life fatefully intertwines with imperious fashion designer the Baroness, played with icy hauteur by Emma Thompson. Their relationship is both a mentorship and rivalry, as Estella secretly adopts the masked identity of Cruella, an avant-garde designer (for Disney, anyway), and... vigilante, who's out for revenge.
MoviesPosted by
92.9 The Bull

‘Cruella’ Review: The de Vil Wears Whatever She Wants

Whatever movie you’re expecting from Cruella, you’d be wrong. Disney’s latest live-action adaptation of one of their signature animated classics reimagines the famous socialite with a taste for Dalmatian fur as a misunderstood orphan with dreams of becoming a fashion designer. She doesn’t hate dogs; one is her constant companion. That doesn’t mean Cruella is a cutesy adventure for kids, though; it’s a two-hour and 15 minute tour through the London fashion world of the 1970s, with Cruella as a kind of couture superhero, complete with an alter ego, lavish costumes, impressive fighting moves — yes, Cruella appears to know martial arts in this one — and an arch-nemesis to destroy with her incredible powers of fabric construction.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

In Cruella, Cruella De Vil May Not Be The Monster We Think She Is

Warning: Major spoilers ahead. How do you solve a problem like Cruella? It’s a question that’s been rolling around in my head ever since Disney announced a standalone live action film depicting the early days of 101 Dalmatians’ villain as a young fashion designer coming of age in 1970s London. More specifically, how do you make family-friendly entertainment sympathizing with someone who’s only stated purpose is to kidnap, murder, and skin puppies? The simple answer is...you just don’t. Cruella certainly winks at what we think we know about the character — make sure to stay for the end credits scene — but it also cops out of actually having to explain her later actions, implying that we may have been wrong about her all along. Basically, if you were coming to Cruella hoping to better understand the demonic persona immortalized by Glenn Close in the 1996 movie, you will likely come out confused.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Kirby Howell-Baptiste shares longtime love of Cruella de Vil

May 27 (UPI) -- Kirby Howell-Baptiste is sharing her longtime love of the character Cruella de Vil. The 34-year-old actress discussed her upcoming film Cruella during Thursday's episode of Good Morning America. Cruella is a prequel to Disney's 1996 animated film 101 Dalmatians and serves as an origin story for...
Beauty & FashionL.A. Weekly

Cruella is a Devilish, Fashion-Filled Delight

It’s hard to pinpoint when exactly Disney’s villains became more interesting than their princesses, but somewhere along the way the company’s marketing geniuses figured out that ominous figures driven by revenge could be just as aspirational —at least in a figurative sense— as beautiful ones driven by love. With some contemporary exceptions, the goal for female characters in the Disney universe has always been about snaring Prince Charming (or Prince whoever) and living happily ever. Its animal driven animated films are another story, but even those tend to idealize innocence and oversimplify evil, creating a black and white narrative that never went too deep into motivations and never had to considering the target audiences were children.
Beauty & FashionMilford Daily News

Disney dazzles with the origin story of Cruella de Vil

I saw the Disney cartoon “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” when I was 10. I do not remember it. Many years later, between 1996 and 2000, I saw Disney’s live-action remake, and its sequel, “101 Dalmatians” and “102 Dalmatians.” I do remember those, and I recall referring to them as pretty good but far from great. “Cruella,” which is both a prequel and an origin tale – of villainous Cruella de Vil, who desired a coat made of Dalmatian puppies – is great.
Beauty & FashionComing Soon!

Cruella Review – Emma Stone Shines as Estella de Vil

Cruella is exactly as advertised, a look into the origins of the Disney villainess that serves as the antagonist in 101 Dalmatians. While the original incarnation was portrayed as pure evil, Cruella gives a more sympathetic look at why the fashion designer becomes the way she is. This ultimately works in the film’s favor as the Cruella portrayed by Emma Stone has many more layers to work with, which is needed as a protagonist that viewers want to root for. However, this isn’t really Cruella’s tale. It’s more about who Estella de Vil was before she became a cartoonish over-the-top criminal.
Beauty & FashionVox

The unstoppable, villainous glamour of Cruella de Vil

Is there a children’s villain out there with more style or panache than Cruella de Vil? Her fabulous car, her cigarette holder, her long red gloves — as a child, I longed to have a rotary phone to dial with the cigarette holder, just like Cruella does in Disney’s 1961 animated film One Hundred and One Dalmatians. She is pure wicked glamour with skunk-streak hair.
MoviesThe Beat

REVIEW: CRUELLA is unworthy of the original de Vil

Warning: This review will contain spoilers for Cruella. Be advised. For some reason, when the credits roll on Cruella, the original “Cruella de Vil” song by Bill Lee doesn’t play; instead, it’s a pop remix that’s full of girl power and kind of spins off of Madonna. It makes no earthly sense and it’s not very compelling, much like the movie that precedes it. The movie doesn’t seem to get why Cruella is such a baddie — she wants to skin puppies, which is horrifying, and that’s about it. Add in a miscast Emma Stone who’s miscast because she’s far too charismatic for such a…well, hag, and Emma Thompson as a villainous type she’s played too many times before, and you get a movie which should’ve stalled before it even hit production.
Books & LiteratureTor.com

Cruella de Vil Is the Most Magnificent Villain in Children’s Literature

Dodie Smith’s The Hundred and One Dalmatians wastes no time in explaining a fundamental truth that a certain segment of dog lovers have already known for quite some time: Dogs are not, as it happens, pets. Rather, humans are the real pets—of dogs. And the occasional cat. It’s a completely understandable misunderstanding: after all, although many dogs can understand Human—or at least most of it—they can’t speak Human, which creates difficulties. And alas, Humans are not quite clever enough to understand Dog.
Moviestechadvisor.com

Cruella is a Disney standout, but doesn't muster sympathy for De Vil

Cruella details the character’s life, quite literally from the moment she is born (formally named Estella), all the way through to young adulthood. The earlier years of the future designer's life aren’t anywhere near as thrilling as what comes later, and trimming down these scenes would have stopped the movie from feeling bloated and drawn-out.
Moviesvanyaland.com

‘Cruella’ Review: Emma Stone and the de Vil’s advocate

It’s no secret that I really, really don’t like the live-action remake-oriented path that Modern Disney has descended down, where their catalog of intellectual properties has been strip-mined for all the nostalgic and cash value that they represent, and the fabulous and colorful worlds of their cartoon features are reduced down to ugly shells of their former selves. It is an incredibly cynical business, indulging, supposedly, what the consumer wants from their time at the theater in the most patronizing possible fashion, but there are, in fact, moments where this ethos works out in everyone’s favor. Sure, it may take us a few years of garbage to get to that point in the cycle each time, but there have been a few solid films that have emerged from this remake cycle that actually feel like they might have come out in a banner year during the studio’s mid-’90s heyday. David Lowery’s Pete’s Dragon is one of them, Tim Burton’s Dumbo is as well, and Craig Gillespie’s Cruella is another. Color me stunned.
Beauty & FashionJanesville Gazette

Review: ‘Cruella’ is dazzling fun but shows too much sympathy for the de Vil

It may seem counterintuitive, but the easiest way to enjoy “Cruella” — and it’s plenty enjoyable, even when it overstays its welcome — is to try and forget that it has much of anything to do with “One Hundred and One Dalmatians.” The filmmakers, of course, do not always make this easy. In line with the Walt Disney Company’s nostalgia-tickling, franchise-building corporate imperatives, they have been tasked with revisiting that 1961 animated chestnut and spinning off a live-action origin story for its memorable fascist-fashionista villain, Cruella de Vil. And so they pile on the tie-in references galore. Those famous spotted dogs make an appearance. You’ll recognize key supporting characters from their names, like Roger and Anita, Horace and Jasper, and you’ll likely also pick up on a snippet of the original film’s signature tune: “Cruella de Vil/ Cruella de Vil/ If she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will … ”
MoviesJezebel

Cruella Is Not That Serious

I dreaded watching Cruella, Disney’s new retooling of the 101 Dalmations villain’s backstory, because I knew at work today, I’d be expected to have a “take.” And before I even reluctantly paid my $37 bucks for a month of Disney+ access, along with some sort of “Premium” viewing privilege that allowed me to view the film, I knew what I was probably going to say: Our culture will do anything to excuse a rich white woman’s villainy, something about girlbosses and capitalism, et cetera, et cetera. I’ve said it all before, and on Friday, similar takes on the film had already begun rolling in while Twitter laughed at the film’s ridiculous inciting incident: A pack of vicious dalmatians killed Cruella’s mother, setting her on a collision course with her own villainy.
MoviesTri-City Herald

Mr. Movie: ‘Cruella’ is devilishly good take on Disney’s legend

Cruella Wears Prada. It’s a better title for “Cruella” than Cruella. More on that later. “Cruella” is the backstory for how Cruella Deville became Cruella de Vil, how she connects with Horace and Jasper, and why she ends up hating Dalmatians. While Cruella is a creation of Disney past, this is the new Disney so De Vil — obviously pointing to her being the devil — becomes de Ville as in Cadillac de Ville.
PetsPosted by
Distractify

The 'Cruella' Prequel Isn't Totally Sure How Cruella De Vil Feels About Dogs

In the 1996 101 Dalmatians, Cruella de Vil wants Anita and Roger's Dalmatian puppies so she can skin them and sell their coats. Why puppies? Because their coats are softer, obviously. 2021's prequel, Cruella, serves to give the villain an origin story that explains why Cruella is so, well, cruel. But are puppies involved? Does she hate them? Cruella may have a complicated relationship with dogs, but she doesn't really hate them.
Moviestownandcountrymag.com

Disney's Cruella de Vil Had Some Old Hollywood Inspiration

This weekend, Emma Stone is set to take on the role of iconic villain Cruella de Vil in Disney's new movie, Cruella. The film is a prequel to the 1961 One Hundred and One Dalmatians animated feature, and is set to present a darker, live-action look at the antagonist's origin story. While this new take on the classic may be more cinematic, the original villain had her own Hollywood roots.
Moviesgreenweddingshoes.com

Cruella the Bride: Avant-garde Wedding Featuring the Devilish Disney Villain

Welcome to bad girl summer. In honor of the new Disney film that releases in theaters and on Disney+ today, we’re taking a peek into the villain’s most devious role yet. It’s Cruella — the bride! Your everyday bridezilla has nothing on her. From the team that took you down the rabbit hole, into a whole new world, and through the circle of life, this Disney villain wedding day unfolds in a flurry of black, white, and red all over. Jaime of Autumn Nomad has the details: