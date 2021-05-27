Cancel
NFL

Eagles Name Catherine Raiche VP of Football Ops; Is NFL's Highest-Ranking Female Exec

By Adam Wells
Bleacher Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatherine Raiche has become the highest-ranking female executive in the NFL after her promotion by the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles announced Thursday that Raiche is their new vice president of football operations:. Ian Rapoport @RapSheet. #Eagles promoted Catherine Raiche to VP of Football Ops, the new highest ranking female in...

bleacherreport.com
Denver Broncos
Philadelphia Eagles
Cleveland Browns
NFL
Football
Sports
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Eagles Sign Ryan Kerrigan

Ryan Kerrigan is staying in the NFC East. On Monday morning, Kerrigan bid farewell to the Washington Football Team. And, minutes later, we learned that he’s agreed to join up with the Eagles (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport). The Eagles have since confirmed the signing as a one-year deal.
NFLDaily News

Eagles sign a longtime nemesis at defensive end; here's how he'll fit in

The Eagles added more depth at defensive end by signing longtime nemesis Ryan Kerrigan, who spent his previous 10 seasons with the Washington Football Team. Kerrigan, a former first-round draft pick, will turn 33 years old this summer. He has 95.5 career sacks, but 13.5 of them have come against the Eagles, his most against any team.
NFLUSA Today

Top photos of Ryan Kerrigan after he agrees to one-year deal with Eagles

After destroying the Eagles for a decade, Ryan Kerrigan is bringing his pass-rushing prowess to Philadelphia to join Jonathan Gannon’s rotation. Kerrigan had 13.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, 24 quarterback hits, 51 solo tackles, and three fumble recoveries in 19 career games against the Eagles. All of those numbers are personal bests for Kerrigan against any one team, and his presence in Philadelphia likely will be a huge relief for offensive tackle Lane Johnson.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Zach Ertz Not Reporting To OTAs

According to Jeff McLane, Eagles TE Zach Ertz is not in attendance as the Eagles get started with OTAs. McLane notes that’s not a surprise and Ertz isn’t expected to report to the team until his situation is resolved, either by Philadelphia trading him or granting his release. Ertz is...
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Zach Ertz not participating in Eagles offseason work

Zach Ertz remains a member of the Eagles, but he’s not with them as they start Phase Two of this year’s offseason workouts. Monday is the first day of that phase and Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Ertz is not at the team’s facility. He is not expected to report for any of their other offseason work either.
NFLFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Ryan Kerrigan, Washington star defensive end, joins Eagles

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles and four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Ryan Kerrigan have agreed on a one-year contract. The 32-year-old Kerrigan, who played in college at Purdue, played 10 seasons in Washington and is the franchise's all-time leader with 95 1/2 sacks. “I know I probably wasn’t your favorite...
NFLphillysportsnetwork.com

What Ryan Kerrigan brings to the Eagles defensive line

In a very surprising move to start the week, it was revealed that the Philadelphia Eagles are signing veteran pass-rusher Ryan Kerrigan on a one-year deal. Washington’s franchise leader in sacks will remain in the division but play for the team he spent years terrorizing. Kerrigan is now 32-years-old and...
NFLphiladelphiaeagles.com

Highly productive and respected, Ryan Kerrigan fills several roles on defense

There was always the highest level of respect, and the most urgent level of concern. When Ryan Kerrigan lined up on the edge for Washington in any game against the Eagles, it was football warfare. Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson always relished the opportunity to line up against Kerrigan, who in 19 games against Philadelphia registered 13.5 quarterback sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and an interception he returned for a touchdown.
NFLchatsports.com

Kerrigan leaves Washington to sign one-year deal with Eagles

As the weeks of free agency with Ryan Kerrigan going unsigned dragged on, a hopeful question made the rounds among Washington fans: Does a lack of interest elsewhere open the door for the veteran’s potential return to the Washington Football Team?. The answer came Monday, and it has to sting...
NFLchatsports.com

Zach Ertz Rumors: TE Didn't Report to Eagles' Voluntary Workouts amid Trade Buzz

Philadelphia Eagles veteran tight end Zach Ertz did not report to the team's voluntary workouts on Monday, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Per McLane, Ertz "isn’t expected to report for the remainder of the offseason program or until his situation is resolved (read: he’s traded or released)."
NFLNBC Sports

Who are the top 10 Washington football players who became Eagles?

With the Eagles signing Ryan Kerrigan, who spent his first 11 seasons with Washington, it got us thinking about other prominent players who started their careers with Washington and made their way to Philadelphia at some point. There’s a Super Bowl MVP in there, a Hall of Famer and another...
NFLNBC Sports

Peter King’s Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings

1. Kansas City (14-2, lost Super Bowl to Tampa Bay) This is such a well-coached, well-run team. I remember doing this list last year and trying to force myself to find any reason to pick another team number one after the Super Bowl win, and I couldn’t. Same after the Super Bowl loss now. KC lost to Tampa because the Bucs got on one of those can’t-stop-‘em rolls, but also because Andy Reid’s offensive line was tattered due to injury and opt-outs; Patrick Mahomes got sacked or pressured 29 times that day. So GM Brett Veach maneuvered the cap and signed/drafted/traded for a new offensive line (with the exception of returning tackle Mike Remmers). In Week 1, Orlando Brown/Joe Thuney/Austin Blythe/Kyle Long/Remmers should be a top 10 NFL offensive line—a vast improvement from number 32 at season’s end. Veach helped in another way: making Mahomes’ contract palatable. His cap number this year is only $7.4 million and I would expect the Chiefs to convert compensation in 2022 and maybe 2023 into a signing bonus so it can be prorated and keep cap numbers in those years low as well. By the time the huge Mahomes chunks start coming two or three years from now, Veach is gambling that the cap will be back to its pre-pandemic annual increases. And Kansas City (31-7 over the last two years) should keep rolling.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Darius Slay finishes outside the top 20 in NFL cornerback rankings

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 23. Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles. After profiling as one of the top cornerbacks in the league from 2014 to 2018, Slay has taken a noticeable step back the past two seasons. His PFF grade dropped from 90.0 from 2014 to 2018 in Detroit to just 59.5 across the last two years. It’s worth pointing out that Slay frequently draws the opposing team’s top receiving option in single coverage, and his 97 single coverage targets over the past two seasons is a top-five mark at the position. Slay will look to rebound under a new coaching staff and get back to making plays on the ball after ranking second in the league in forced incompletions (75) across his seven years in Detroit.
NFLBleacher Report

Colts Doing Everything Possible to Place Carson Wentz in a Situation to Succeed

The Indianapolis Colts became the logical landing spot for Carson Wentz the moment his future with the Philadelphia Eagles came into question. Once the Colts completed a trade for the quarterback, general manager Chris Ballard and Co. have meticulously worked to place Wentz in a position to succeed—unlike how things were handled in Wentz's previous two seasons in Philadelphia.