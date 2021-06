Formula 1’s row over ‘flexi-wings’ is likely to come to a head at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Here are this weekend’s top talking points. The latest row over ‘flexi-wings’ – which have been knocking around in one form or another for well over two decades – surfaced at the Spanish Grand Prix. But, according to Mercedes’ CEO Toto Wolff, the rumblings of discontent began earlier in last season, when they first caught wind of how some rivals, the most prominent example being Red Bull, had configured their wings to deflect at high speed in order to reduce drag and improve straight-line performance.