The Duchess of Cambridge was out and about in the sunshine on Friday morning (7 May) for a special errand on the day her Hold Still photography book was released. In a series of short video clips and images shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Instagram account, we see Kate leaving a copy of her new book tucked away in a hiding spot outside of Kensington Palace. The duchess looks as elegant as ever, wearing a tailored red coat with her hair styled in her signature wavy blow-dry.