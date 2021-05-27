Attacking reporters won't fix journalism

“This is horrible reporting and she should have a complaint filed against her.”. These are comments on my work that I’ve read on Facebook in the past few weeks alone. I’ve been working for our local newspapers since last September, splitting my time between The Advertiser-Tribune in Tiffin and the Review Times in Fostoria. That’s what they hired me for — to be a liaison between the two papers, trying to find links between neighboring communities to bring them together.