WHO Accuses Israel of Violating Health Rights of Palestinians

By JNS News Service
The Jewish Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization held a special session on Tuesday singling out and passing a resolution against Israel for allegedly violating the health rights of Palestinians. During the session, which took place in the context of the annual World Health Assembly, Israel was condemned in speeches by 25 countries, including Iran, Lebanon and Turkey.

www.jewishpress.com
