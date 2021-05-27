WHO Accuses Israel of Violating Health Rights of Palestinians

In Israel today, history is repeating itself in the most appalling ways. In addition to the horrific bombing of Gaza, Jews are now the perpetrators of ethnic violence on Israel’s own Palestinian citizens. My parents lived through the horrors of organized attacks against Jews in Poland in the early 1900s and lost their relatives in the Holocaust. Now the “Jewish State” is the occupier and its extremists, with police complicity, are brutally attacking its own Palestinian citizens because they had the temerity to protest eviction from their homes in Jerusalem. The destruction and trauma wrought on the population of Gaza, and on Palestinian citizens of Israel is unconscionable. Our Representatives, Panetta and Eshoo, have stated their support of Israeli actions, and President Biden has requested an additional $735 million for direct attack munitions. We must speak out against our government’s complicity and Israel’s further devastation of the Palestinian people.