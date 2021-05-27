Cancel
Whitfield School in Creve Coeur names new head of school

By Veneta Rizvic
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 8 days ago
Whitfield School's newly named head of school, who will take the helm July 1, 2022, currently is an administrator at a private school in New Jersey. Our inaugural Business of Pride Awards will honor LGBTQ+ business leaders and allies who are successful in their careers, active in their communities, and are advocates for inclusion and equality.

St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis Business Journal

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

