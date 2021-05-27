What Aaron Taylor-Johnson Could Look Like As Kraven The Hunter

"WandaVision" offered a lot of surprises over the course of its nine-episode season, but arguably none were more shocking than when Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) brother Pietro returned, but with "X-Men" franchise actor Evan Peters in the role instead of the "Avengers: Age of Ultron" version, Aaron Taylor-Johnson. And as excited as fans of both the Disney and Fox versions of Marvel were, there was also a big question — what about Taylor-Johnson? We got our answer recently when he was announced for the title role in Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spin-off film, "Kraven the Hunter." Kraven — originally created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in the pages of "The Amazing Spider-Man" #15 back in 1964 — is the third Spidey villain, after Venom and Morbius, to get the solo film treatment from Sony.