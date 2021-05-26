OTT will flourish, but movies can't be domesticated: B Unnikrishnan
Unnikrishnan B compares humanity's plight during the Covid outbreak to the protagonist in Franz Kafka's novel The Metamorphosis, who wakes up one morning to find himself transformed into an insect and struggles to cope with the new condition. The director's colourful, big-budget movie Arattu is in the final stages of post-production work. However, the raging pandemic has put on hold any concrete release plans. As the general secretary of the federation of employees in Malayalam cinema (FEFKA), he has an equally big, but different responsibility to shoulder. Unnikrishnan speaks to us about the present situation and future path.www.cinemaexpress.com