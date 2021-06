Extra Butter and adidas Originals will come together for a special iteration of the Ultra Boost 1.0 that celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the film, Happy Gilmore. Inspiration for this adidas Ultra Boost comes from the ‘Gold Jacket’ given to the winner at the Pro Gold Tour. Shooter McGavin (played by Christopher McDonald) was an extremely arrogant golfer whose main goal was to win the gold jacket at the Pro Golf Tour. Shooter proved that he would do anything to win, even cheat and pretend to be friends with his caddy, Donald, so that he would help Shooter cheat. When Happy Gilmore won the tournament, Shooter went into a fit of envious rage and stole Happy’s Golden Jacket, only to be chased and beaten up by Happy’s old boss, Mr. Larson.