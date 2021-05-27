Cancel
Economy

Bowser pitches business tax cuts, new housing spending in stimulus-juiced 2022 budget

By Alex Koma
Washington Business Journal
Washington Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Federal cash and an improving economy gave D.C.'s mayor new flexibility to fund Covid-19 recovery efforts in her proposed budget.

The Washington Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

