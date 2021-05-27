Cancel
Healthcare service faces test of willpower with Ransomware authors

By Malwarebytes Labs
malwarebytes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthcare and ransomware are in the news in a big way. Data leaks are inevitable, but those are typically associated with accidents by the general public. Possibly the most malicious type of data spillage is when people compromising said data decide to do the spilling. It’s one thing to accidentally leave a database exposed; it’s quite another for someone else to grab it, then blackmail the data owners to pay up or else.

blog.malwarebytes.com
Microsoftmalwarebytes.com

Threat spotlight: Conti, the ransomware used in the HSE healthcare attack

On the 14th of May, the Health Service Executive (HSE), Ireland’s publicly funded healthcare system, fell victim to a Conti ransomware attack, forcing the organization to shut down more than 80,000 affected endpoints and plunging them back to the age of pen and paper. This happened a week after DarkSide, another ransomware strain, hit the USA’s Colonial Pipeline systems.
Fraud CrimesDark Reading

FBI Issues Conti Ransomware Alert as Attacks Target Healthcare

Officials have identified at least 16 Conti ransomware attacks targeting US healthcare and first responder networks. The FBI has issued an alert warning of Conti ransomware following its identification of at least 16 attacks in the past year targeting US healthcare and first responder networks including law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services, 911 dispatch centers, and municipalities.
Healthnationalcybersecuritynews.today

UHS hospital chain hit with apparent ransomware attack | #cybersecurity | #cyberattack

Universal Health Services, a Pennsylvania-based health system that operates about 400 facilities throughout the country and overseas, was hit with a cyberattack early Sunday. Computer systems for UHS began to fail over the weekend, with some hospitals forced to return to documenting patient information with pen and paper, according to reporting by NBC News, which called it “potentially [the] largest in U.S. history.”
Public Safetymsspalert.com

Conti Ransomware Impacts Healthcare, First Responder Networks

Cybercriminals have launched at least 16 Conti ransomware attacks against healthcare and first responder networks, according to an FBI alert. Hackers targeted law enforcement agencies, emergency medical services, 911 dispatch centers and municipalities during these attacks. Furthermore, Ireland’s Health Service Executive (HSE) shut down its networks in May 2021 following...
Healthbleepingcomputer.com

The Week in Ransomware - May 21st 2021 - Healthcare under attack

This week's ransomware news has been dominated by the attack on Ireland's Health Service Executive (HSE) that has severely disrupted Ireland's healthcare system. The attack was conducted by the Conti ransomware operation who encrypted devices and caused the HSE to disconnect portions of its IT systems to prevent further spread of the attack. Since then, the Conti gang has released a free decryptor but still states that they plan on publishing or selling the data if not paid by Monday.
Los Angeles, CAbeckershospitalreview.com

USC healthcare workers authorize 5-day strike

Healthcare workers at Keck Hospital of USC, USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center and several university clinics and call centers in Los Angeles have authorized their bargaining representatives to call a strike, according to hospital and union statements. The National Union of Healthcare Workers said May 26 that more than two-thirds...
Electronicsbiometricupdate.com

Imprivata launches face biometrics for healthcare through Aware and Idemia partnership

Imprivata is bringing facial recognition to the healthcare industry through a new biometrics partnership with Aware and Idemia. The new mobile face biometrics solution is intended to enable simplified self-enrollment for electronic prescriptions for controlled substances (EPCS) in compliance with U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) regulations. “When a provider gets...
Health Servicesmidwestradio.ie

Disruption of health services will continue into next week, says Saolta

The HSE is warning people to expect 'significant interruption' to health services again next week. It says the situation has improved a little, with some computer systems working again after the ransomware attack, but many services remain cancelled. Up to 30,000 appointments have been cancelled in seven hospitals across the...
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

76,000 CareSouth Carolina patients bring Netgain ransomware victims to 820,000: 7 hospitals, healthcare providers affected

CareSouth Carolina has been added to the tally of healthcare providers that were affected by a data breach on tech services vendor Netgain Technology. In late September 2020, an unauthorized party gained access to Netgain's computer system. Between October and December, the unauthorized party stole files from Netgain's systems. Netgain paid an undisclosed amount in ransom to the cyberattackers in exchange for their promise that they would delete all copies of the data.
WorldHealthcare IT News

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health resumes international remote healthcare services

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health (DoH) has reactivated its international remote healthcare offering, it has emerged. In an announcement released by the United Arab Emirates’ official news agency, WAM, DoH’s International Patient Care (IPC) Division – which focuses on coordinating consultations and treatment plans between a patient, their local doctor, and consultant based outside of the UAE – has resumed. IPC services were temporarily suspended in March 2020 in order to prioritise the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Healthkhn.org

Viewpoints: US Health Care Needs Ransomware Protection; Bill 3752 Provides Texans Affordable Healthcare

Editorial pages tackle these public health topics. The hack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline has most Americans worried about threats to the nation's computer network. According to a recent survey by Rasmussen Reports, 85 percent of Americans are at least "somewhat concerned" about the safety of the nation's computer infrastructure.Their concerns are not idle ones—they exist across vital sectors of the economy. Over the last decade, the health care industry has become increasingly vulnerable to ransomware attacks like the one we've just been through in the energy sector. Experts have been raising the alarm but thus far their warning cries have not received the attention they deserve. (Peter Roff, 5/26)
Economyrew-online.com

Finance leaders form new JV to service senior housing, healthcare

Greystone and MONTICELLOAM announced they have formed a joint venture to tailor their lending services to the senior housing and healthcare industry. Greystone is a leading healthcare lender in the United States for FHA-insured loans, originating over $3 billion overall in senior housing and healthcare finance across FHA, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, bridge and other proprietary platforms.
Massachusetts StateMiddletown Press

Massachusetts ferry service slowed by ransomware attack

BOSTON (AP) — Ferry service between mainland Massachusetts and the islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket was slowed Wednesday morning by a ransomware cyberattack, officials said. “The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority has been the target of a ransomware attack that is affecting operations as of Wednesday...
Public HealthAMA

How Ochsner Health uses remote monitoring to treat COVID patients

Watch the AMA's daily COVID-19 update, with insights from AMA leaders and experts about the pandemic. In today’s COVID-19 Update, Richard Milani, MD, chief clinical transformation officer at Ochsner Health, and Sandra Kemmerly, MD, system medical director of hospital quality at Ochsner Health, discuss how the health system frees up ICU beds by implementing a remote monitoring program to treat COVID-19 patients.
