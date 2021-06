The Detroit Pistons were already missing plenty of firepower and then their ranks shrank and shrank again in a 104-91 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Detroit already committed to resting its roster of veterans, as they have often in the season’s final weeks. Then rookie center Isaiah Stewart was forced to miss the game for personal reasons. Then Sekou Doumbouya was a last-minute scratch. Then, in the third quarter rookie Deividas Sirvydis landed awkwardly and aggravated something in his leg that forced him to miss the rest of the night.