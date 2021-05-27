41 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.