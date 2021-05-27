Former Madigan chief of staff indicted in ComEd corruption probe

Illinois state lawmakers are reacting to former clerk of the Illinois House Tim Mapes being indicted by a federal grand jury. The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Wednesday afternoon indicted Mapes on perjury and attempted obstruction of justice charges. Mapes, who for years served as former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s chief of staff and the House clerk, was given immunity in the ComEd bribery investigation but allegedly lied repeatedly. There was immediate reaction from Republicans on the Illinois House floor Wednesday. State Rep. Tom Demmer said ethics reforms can’t wait …