On Friday morning, hundreds of third grade students from all over Randolph County spent a day learning about Randolph County history in Downtown Winchester. 287 students from Monroe Central Elementary, Union Elementary, Randolph Southern Elementary, Deerfield, Elementary, Northside Elementary, and Willard Elementary gathered on the Bicentennial Plaza to begin the day. Randolph County Community Development Director Missy Williams and Randolph County Tourism Director Scottie Harvey welcomed the students.