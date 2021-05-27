The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Set Photos Take You Behind The Scenes

As the sun sets on another Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders continue to weather a year like no other: one that has seen unprecedented achievements in high-profile arenas like politics and entertainment, coupled with an escalation in violence, hostility and everyday reminders that Americans of AAPI descent are still not universally accepted in their own country. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Stephanie Hsu, who joined the award-winning Amazon dramedy’s third season as Mei Lin, a Chinese American woman who helps Joel navigate Chinatown and open his own club, shares the personal pain of xenophobia as well as the hope that the work of storytelling can combat animosity and foster a sense of belonging for the AAPIs who call America home.