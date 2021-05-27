The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Set Photos Take You Behind The Scenes
For fans of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," the wait for new episodes has been too long. Season 3 of the award-winning comedy series premiered on Amazon in December 2019, following Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) as she embarks on her first major tour as the opening act for Shy Baldwin (LeRoy McClain). As she navigates this new, expanding world of comics, Midge can't seem to stay away from Joel (Michael Zegen) despite a divorce, while her parents find new avenues for money and happiness after Abe (Tony Shalhoub) leaves his job. At the same time, Midge's manager, Susie (Alex Borstein), takes on Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch) as a new client, helping her transition her career into drama acting.www.looper.com