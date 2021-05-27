Cancel
Sen Plummer talks about the “inaccurate” data being used for the proposed legislative maps

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe hear again today from State Senator Jason Plummer, as we talk more on the proposed legislative maps released by Democrats this past Friday evening. It has been pointed out often the data being used by the Democrats is not the official census data. Senator Plummer says the census data is not yet available and the information they are using is not nearly as accurate. And, Plummer points out there is no need to rush.

www.vandaliaradio.com
