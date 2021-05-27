Cancel
Toledo, OH

School evacuated after man with gun reportedly seen nearby

By Mike Sigov
Toledo Blade
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA central Toledo man is charged with inducing panic after being seen Wednesday afternoon on a house porch with a rifle, prompting evacuation of a school across the street. Pickett Academy, the back side of which faces the 1100 block of Vance Street, was evacuated by Toledo police about 2:40 p.m., after a worker saw the man with the gun. Officers at the scene made contact about that time with a man inside the house who refused their request to step outside, according to a police report.

