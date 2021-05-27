School evacuated after man with gun reportedly seen nearby

A central Toledo man is charged with inducing panic after being seen Wednesday afternoon on a house porch with a rifle, prompting evacuation of a school across the street. Pickett Academy, the back side of which faces the 1100 block of Vance Street, was evacuated by Toledo police about 2:40 p.m., after a worker saw the man with the gun. Officers at the scene made contact about that time with a man inside the house who refused their request to step outside, according to a police report.