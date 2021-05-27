Situation now secure at 5th and Randolph

One person was injured in a one vehicle accident on Interstate 57 in Fayette County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred at 3:19 pm on Tuesday afternoon at milepost 138 in Fayette County, which is about 3 miles north of the Farina exit. Illinois State Police reported indicate a vehicle driven by 75 year old Sherman O. Evans of Gary, Indiana was traveling northbound on I-57 when the driver lost control, veered off the roadway and struck a tree in the right ditch. Illinois State Police say a passenger in the vehicle, 65 year old Susan Evans of Gary, Indiana, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.