Situation now secure at 5th and Randolph
Sheriff Palmer says situation now secure at 5th and Randolph——– Fayette County Sheriff Chris Palmer says he is asking the public to avoid the intersection of 5th and Randoph this morning. Sheriff Palmer says his department and the Vandalia Police Department have an individual, who he says is a violent felon, surrounded in that area at this time. And, for the public’s safety, Sheriff Palmer is urging everyone to avoid that area this morning.www.vandaliaradio.com