Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayette County, IL

Situation now secure at 5th and Randolph

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 6 days ago

Sheriff Palmer says situation now secure at 5th and Randolph——– Fayette County Sheriff Chris Palmer says he is asking the public to avoid the intersection of 5th and Randoph this morning. Sheriff Palmer says his department and the Vandalia Police Department have an individual, who he says is a violent felon, surrounded in that area at this time. And, for the public’s safety, Sheriff Palmer is urging everyone to avoid that area this morning.

www.vandaliaradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fayette County, IL
City
Vandalia, IL
Vandalia, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Fayette County, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Randolph County#County Sheriff#County Police#Sheriff Palmer#Situation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Illinois Statewjpf.com

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Effingham, ILvandaliaradio.com

Two arrested in Effingham Co in connection to mail box damage in Fayette & Effingham Counties

Two individuals were arrested in Effingham County in connection with a string of mail box damages in Fayette and Effingham Counties. The two individuals, 18 year old Matthew A. Faught of Dieterich and 18 year old Trevor H. Donsbach of Effingham, were both arrested by Effingham County Sheriff’s Deputies on May 10th and both were charged with Criminal Damage to Property. Both have been released on cash bond since their arrests.
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Illinois eviction moratorium ending

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, announced at a press conference on Monday that the state would be ending the moratorium on evictions in August 2021. However, the State of Illinois is offering another $1.5 billion in funding assistance for Illinois renters and landlords. Applications for this round...
Fayette County, ILvandaliaradio.com

Update on some Road Construction projects in Fayette County

An update on some road projects in Fayette County shows the work is expected to be ongoing for quite some time. A construction project on U.S. Route 51–that reportedly was underway and then stopped for a time–is back up and going and expecting to take a while to complete. The project’s estimated finish time is November 1st.
wjpf.com

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive streets will be closed until at least...
Illinois StateKFVS12

946 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 946 new cases of COVID-19, including six additional deaths, on Monday, May 17. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 deaths. A total of 23,846,737 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
Illinois Statewgel.com

Illinois Urged To ‘Start Seeing Motorcycles’

Gov. JB Pritzker has proclaimed May as Motorcycle Awareness Month in Illinois, joining the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and motorcycle safety advocates to remind all users of the road to Start Seeing Motorcycles. “We want all riders and motorists, whether they’re traveling a short distance or long...
Illinois State14news.com

Illinois reports 6 new COVID deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Monday, Illinois health officials reported 946 new coronavirus cases and 6 more deaths. The state has now had a total of 1,367,214 confirmed cases and 22,445 deaths. There were no knew cases in our area. 10.4 million doses of vaccine have been administered. All Illinoisans age 12...
Illinois State1470 WMBD

State COVID roundup 5/17: new cases under 1k

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With the state of Illinois officially in the Bridge Phase of Restore Illinois and marching towards a full reopening by mid-June, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced a couple of statistics on the proper trajectory for a full reopening. For one, the 24-hour new...
Illinois Statewgel.com

One Injured In Fayette County Crash

Illinois State Police report a single-vehicle crash in Fayette County Tuesday that left an Indiana woman injured. Police say 75 year old Sherman O. Evans, of Gary, Indiana, was traveling northbound on Interstate 57 at milepost 138 in Fayette County when he lost control of the vehicle, veered off the roadway, and struck a tree in the right ditch. Sherman Evans was not injured, but his passenger, 65 year old Susan Evans, also of Gary, IN, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Fayette County, ILvandaliaradio.com

One person injured in accident on I-57 in Fayette County

One person was injured in a one vehicle accident on Interstate 57 in Fayette County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred at 3:19 pm on Tuesday afternoon at milepost 138 in Fayette County, which is about 3 miles north of the Farina exit. Illinois State Police reported indicate a vehicle driven by 75 year old Sherman O. Evans of Gary, Indiana was traveling northbound on I-57 when the driver lost control, veered off the roadway and struck a tree in the right ditch. Illinois State Police say a passenger in the vehicle, 65 year old Susan Evans of Gary, Indiana, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Illinois StateEffingham Radio

ISP Announce The Use Of Roadside Safety Checks

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Commander, Captain Cory Ristvedt, announces the ISP will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Fayette county during May. The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. The ISP has zero...
Vandalia, ILwgel.com

Blood Drive

The American Red Cross will be having a blood drive on Tuesday, May 18, from 12-6 PM, at the Vandalia Moose Lodge. Donations are required. For more information or to schedule an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-Red-Cross.
Fayette County, ILvandaliaradio.com

FCHD holding two vaccine clinics this week

The Fayette County Health Department is holding two COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week for the Moderna vaccine. One of the clinics is today from 10 am to 1 pm with the other on Friday from 10 am to 1 pm. To get registered, you can go to the Fayette County Health Department’s website at https://www.fayettehealthdept.org/ and go to the COVID-19 vaccination registration page. If you cannot do so online, you can call the Health Department at 283-1044.
Fayette County, ILvandaliaradio.com

FCHD reports 8 new COVID-19 cases in the past week

The Fayette County Health Department on Monday reported 8 new COVID-19 cases in the past week and no new deaths. In the past 4 weeks, Fayette County has reported a total of 52 confirmed cases and 1 death. In total, Fayette County has now had 3,150 total confirmed positive cases and 55 deaths.
Vandalia, ILvandaliaradio.com

Vandalia Supt of Schools named ‘Superintendent of Distinction’ by IASA

SPRINGFIELD— Dr. Jennifer Garrison, superintendent of Vandalia CUSD #203, has been named the 2021 Superintendent of Distinction by her colleagues in the Kaskaskia Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators (IASA). Garrison was honored at an awards luncheon May 5 in Springfield. State Superintendent Dr. Carmen Ayala was the...