Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Champion Iron R&D focuses on direct reduction iron and steel

By Ailbhe Goodbody
miningmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChampion Iron believes that the steel industry is undergoing a structural shift in its steelmaking methods, including an increased focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the iron and steelmaking processes. It said this dynamic could create rising demand for higher grade raw materials and a shift towards reduction technologies used to produce liquid iron, such as the use of DR in an electric arc furnace (EAF) instead of the blast furnace (BF) for liquid iron production.

www.miningmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel Industry#R D#Canada#Iron Ore#Industrial Production#Production Company#Emissions Reduction#Carbon Emissions#Champion Iron R D#Dr#Fe#Eaf#Liquid Iron Production#Reduction Technologies#Steelmaking Processes#Raw Materials#Industrial Trials#Laboratory Scale#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Demand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Industrychemengonline.com

Air Liquide Engineering & Construction to provide carbon-capture technology for Zeeland Refinery

Air Liquide Engineering & Construction has signed a contract with Zeeland Refinery, a joint venture between TotalEnergies and Lukoil (Moscow, Russia), to provide a carbon capture and liquefaction solution in the Netherlands. Cryocap FG is a unique solution that enables to capture more than 90% of the emissions from the hydrogen production and will contribute to the decarbonization of the Vlissingen site, by capturing more than 800,000 tons of CO2 per year.
Energy Industryihsmarkit.com

Fast Transition presents a pathway for net zero emissions in North America

IHS Markit's upcoming 2021 Fast Transition Case demonstrates a pathway to achieve carbon neutrality in the power sector within the next two decades, and a net zero carbon economy by 2050. With a deep focus on electrification and efficiency, power sector on-grid energy demand rises by 63% even as economy-wide energy use sees a net decline.
Energy Industryoffshore-energy.biz

d’Amico Group testing biofuel on LR1 product tankers

D’Amico Group has teamed up with a number of industry majors in a Joint Industry Project (JIP) to test the biofuel blends on board its LR1 product tankers. The tests will involve biofuel (B30), which is derived from advanced second-generation feedstock. They will be undertaken on d’Amico’s vessels, Cielo Bianco and Cielo di Rotterdam, and the fuel will be supplied by bunkering supply company TFG Marine in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region.
Industrycoleofduty.com

Global High Carbon Non-quenched and Tempered Steel Market (2020-2026) | Know About Brand Players: Hebei Iron and Steel Group, ArcelorMittal, Anshan Iron& Steel Group, Wuhan Iron& Steel Group, Baosteel Group, etc.

High Carbon Non-quenched and Tempered Steel Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the overall market over a period from 2020-2025. The report focuses on major key players, production details, their application, and countries and also analyzes the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity, and challenge, restraints, and risks.
BusinessStreet.Com

Is Iron Starting to Soften?

Iron ore has rallied 250% from March 2020 lows of around $84 per ton to almost $212 a ton a year later. Now, it has fallen about 25% in the last few weeks, and the market is wondering whether this is it for the shiny metal?. China was the first...
Industryngtnews.com

Despite Pandemic, Advanced Diesel Tech Notches Strong Growth

Despite a global pandemic, investment in new advanced technology diesel commercial trucks in the U.S. grew by over 6% between July 2019 and December 2020 – now representing nearly half – 49% – of all diesel commercial vehicles on the road, according to new research from the Diesel Technology Forum, a not-for-profit association dedicated to raising awareness about diesel engines, fuel and technology.
Industrywindpowerengineering.com

Transmission investments can pave the way to a carbon-neutral future in the U.S.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions inventory showed the United States produced over 6.6 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents (MMT CO2 Eq) in 2018. To decrease these emissions, many U.S. states have developed GHG reduction goals. To achieve these goals states will not only have to dramatically increase generation from carbon-free sources, like hydro, wind and solar, but also develop a robust transmission network to get the energy from where it is generated to where it is needed in a reliable and economic way.
Industrymarinelink.com

Yara Joins Study on Ammonia as Ship's Fuel

NYK Line, Nihon Shipyard Co. Ltd. (Nihon Shipyard), and Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) signed an MOU with Yara International (Yara) to jointly study the practical application of an ammonia-fueled ammonia gas carrier (AFAGC) that uses ammonia as its main fuel. Carbon dioxide (CO2) is not emitted when ammonia is burned,...
Georgia StateMarietta Daily Journal

Georgia increases export of semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel

May 22—Georgia exported 19,834 tons of semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel, totaling $9.76 million to Turkey from January through April 2021, Trend reports referring to the Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat). On an annual basis, Georgia increased exports to Turkey by 5,974 tons. Over the same period last...
Industrypv-magazine.com

New factory for standalone solar+storage systems in Australia

Pacific Energy subsidiary Hybrid Systems Australia has confirmed that it will build a new factory in Perth to produce off-grid and edge-of-grid systems. Hybrid Systems Australia, a subsidiary of QIC-owned Pacific Energy, has taken an initial 10-year lease at the Perth Airport industrial precinct, where the purpose-built facility will be located. Hybrid Systems Australia said the new facility will allow it to increase production capacity and to service growing demand for standalone power systems (SPS).
Businessminingnewsnorth.com

Graphite One advances US supply vision

After raising C$10 million earlier this year, Graphite One Inc. is collecting the final bits of data needed for a prefeasibility study that details the company's vision to establish a United States supply chain for the coated spherical graphite used as an anode material in the lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles and store intermittent renewable energy.
AgriculturePhys.org

Mixed farming methods could reduce US emissions and increase productivity

Small-scale mixed-use agriculture that avoids synthetic fertilizers in favor of manure could eliminate agricultural greenhouse gas emissions if established across the United States' 100 million hectares of lush high quality cropland, according to a study by Gidon Eshel, publishing 3rd June 2021 in the open-access journal PLOS Biology. The minor catch: beef consumption would need to decrease, but by only 20%.
Industryrigzone.com

Maersk Wants $150 a Ton Carbon Tax on Shipping Fuel

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest container shipping line has called for a $150-a-ton carbon tax on shipping fuel that would drive up the costs for an industry that delivers 80% of world trade. A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S says such a levy would help bridge the price gap between fossil fuels that...