Champion Iron R&D focuses on direct reduction iron and steel
Champion Iron believes that the steel industry is undergoing a structural shift in its steelmaking methods, including an increased focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the iron and steelmaking processes. It said this dynamic could create rising demand for higher grade raw materials and a shift towards reduction technologies used to produce liquid iron, such as the use of DR in an electric arc furnace (EAF) instead of the blast furnace (BF) for liquid iron production.www.miningmagazine.com