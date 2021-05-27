Community vaccination center at Columbia Place Mall switches to single-shot Janssen vaccine
The single-shot Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine is now available at the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at Columbia Place Mall. The CVC site is a FEMA-supported, large-scale vaccination clinic that’s a partnership between the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD), Richland County, and the City of Columbia. This is now the only vaccine available at the site.www.thecolumbiastar.com