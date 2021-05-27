Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Oakland A’s: So what is the actual story with Portland?

By David Hill
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt had appeared as though the Oakland A’s had another city on their list of possible relocation options. Not only had A’s ownership been scheduled to head to Las Vegas on a tour of various sites for a new stadium, but there were reports that a trip to Portland would be happening as well. The city has been looking to attract a major league franchise for some time, and could hypothetically offer the A’s the waterfront ballpark they want.

whitecleatbeat.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
FanSided

FanSided

96K+
Followers
278K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland#Las Vegas#New Vegas#Major League Baseball#The Oakland A#The Oakland City Council#Story#Multiple Cities#Today Team Officials#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBreviewjournal.com

Report: Oakland A’s brass to visit Portland next month

As Oakland Athletics executives are set to visit Las Vegas this week they’re already looking at touring another potential relocation site. The A’s are set to visit Portland, Oregon, next month with A’s owner John Fisher, team president Dave Kaval and other executives expected to attend, according to a report by the Oregonian.
NFLfieldofschemes.com

A’s owner to visit Portland, someone check if the Oakland city council is panicking yet

“Faking a Move” is, of course, Step 2 in the stadium-grubbers’ handbook, aka Chapter 4 of Field of Schemes, aka “The Art of the Steal.” University of San Francisco sports economics researcher Nola Agha tells KTVU-TV that “they are putting pressure on the city of Oakland to pass any legislation that’s necessary to continue to build at Howard Terminal,” but also “at the same time, it’s tradition for professional teams in the United States to move where the owners get the best deal.”
MLBkptv.com

Team officials with Oakland Athletics to visit Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The possibility of bringing a Major League Baseball team to Portland just gained a little more steam. The Oakland A’s are looking for a new place to play after MLB gave them the green light to consider relocating to another city. The Portland Diamond Project confirmed...
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies trade rumors: Trevor Story to the Oakland A’s?

May 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) singles in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports. Could Colorado Rockies All-Star shortstop Trevor Story be heading to the Oakland A’s before the trade deadline? One MLB.com columnist...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Oakland A’s still do not know what they have in Frankie Montas

There was a time when Frankie Montas looked like the next ace for the Oakland A’s. Back in 2019, he appeared to be on his way to an All Star berth, and possibly a run for the AL Cy Young Award, when he was suspended for PED use. Although he returned to make one last start, his promising season was essentially over in June, leaving the A’s to wonder if he was truly that type of pitcher.
Atlanta, GAstateofpress.com

MLB sued in $1 billion lawsuit for pulling All-Star game out of Atlanta

The game’s location was relocated after Georgia passed restrictive voting laws. Major League Baseball has been hit with a lawsuit for moving the All-Star game out of Atlanta following controversy over Georgia’s recent restrictive voting law. Job Creators Network, a conservative-leaning business group, filed the lawsuit on Monday of the...
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Russell Wilson Really Wants the Oakland A's to Move to Portland

Russell Wilson is enjoying his offseason, which includes attending baseball games. Along with everything else he's doing, he's also weighing in on the complicated future of the Oakland Athletics. Count Wilson among those endorsing the A's and their potential move to Portland. Oh yeah, I'm sure that's just what all...
MLBharrisondaily.com

20 of 30 MLB teams reach 85% vaccinations, relax protocols

NEW YORK (AP) — Two-thirds of Major League Baseball’s 30 teams have been able to relax coronavirus protocols after four additional clubs qualified and raised the total to 20 franchises reaching …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
MLBvisitbuffaloniagara.com

Blue Jays Bring the Big League Experience to Buffalo

On the quest to see all of Major League Baseball’s parks, add Buffalo to the list. After a magical first big league game watching the Yankees play the Blue Jays in Toronto back in 1995, I was all in. I set a goal of visiting every park in Major League Baseball. Since then, I’ve been planning trips with the guys (and now my wife and kids) to cities that have an MLB team.
MLBESPN

How a Reddit AMA helped get a pitcher signed by an MLB team

AT 10:55 A.M., the alarm on Hayden Shenefield's phone buzzed. It was May 6, his 26th birthday, and he wanted to celebrate it at Taco Surf, his favorite San Diego burrito joint, with a carne-asada-and-french-fry-stuffed gut bomb. As he prepared to tuck into it, Shenefield opened the Reddit app on his phone and navigated toward the reason he had set the alarm three days earlier.
MLBNewswise

MLB 'FEVER' -- improved elbow MRI view for Major League Baseball pitchers

Newswise — Leesburg, VA, June 4, 2021--According to a pilot study published in ARRS' American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), the flexed elbow valgus external rotation (FEVER) view can improve MRI evaluation of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in Major League Baseball (MLB) pitchers. "The increased joint space width confirms elbow...
MLBwhitecleatbeat.com

Oakland A’s have price tag for Las Vegas stadium

The Oakland A’s initial interest in Las Vegas felt as though it was a bluff. They had seemingly been pushed towards exploring relocation by Major League Baseball, whose involvement in the long standing stadium dispute between the A’s and the City of Oakland can hardly be called altruistic. Nonetheless, the A’s contingent headed to Las Vegas, getting a feel for different areas for a potential ballpark.
MLBCanton Repository

Cleveland narrowing final list of new names for MLB team

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland's Major League Baseball team are narrowing a final list of new names and vetting them for legal purposes after months of research and discussions with fans. The American League team announced in December that it is changing its Indians name for the first time since 1915,...