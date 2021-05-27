Oakland A’s: So what is the actual story with Portland?
It had appeared as though the Oakland A’s had another city on their list of possible relocation options. Not only had A’s ownership been scheduled to head to Las Vegas on a tour of various sites for a new stadium, but there were reports that a trip to Portland would be happening as well. The city has been looking to attract a major league franchise for some time, and could hypothetically offer the A’s the waterfront ballpark they want.whitecleatbeat.com