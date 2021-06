South Knox school officials have set various end of year activities for later this month. The first events are at South Knox Elementary, with Kindergarten graduation set for Tuesday, May 18th, and sixth grade graduation for Friday, May 21st. The South Knox underclass awards will be on Wednesday, May 19th, with the Senior Awards program on Monday, May 24th. Graduation ceremonies will be at 12 noon on Saturday, May 29th in the South Knox High School gymnasium.