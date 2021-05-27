Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Department of Health: Adult Vaccinations on Track; Mask Order to be Lifted by June 28

By Gant Team
gantnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam today announced that the commonwealth’s mask order will be lifted by June 28. “After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth’s mask order can be lifted on June 28, or when 70 percent of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first,” Beam said.

gantnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccinations#Vaccine Doses#Health Department#Cdc#Pennsylvanians#Vaccines Gov#Getvax#Spanish#The Department Of Health#Vaccination Locations#Vaccine Finder#Adults#Workplace Guidance#Population#Public Transportation#June#Workplaces#Buses#Trains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania’s Mask Order to Be Lifted by June 28

HARRISBURG, PA — Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam states that the commonwealth’s mask order will be lifted by June 28. “After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth’s mask order can be lifted on June 28 or when 70 percent of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first,” Acting Secretary Beam said. “Pennsylvanians are realizing that they have the power to stop COVID-19 and they are stepping up to get vaccinated.”
Pennsylvania StateDaily Local News

Mask mandate in Pa. will be lifted by June 28

Pennsylvania's mask mandate will be lifted by June 28. Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam made the announcement Thursday during a media briefing. "After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth's mask order can safely be lifted on June 28 or when 70% of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first," Beam said.
Pennsylvania Statewlvr.org

Pa. DOH says it will lift mask-wearing order by June 28

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says it will end its requirement to wear face masks within a month. How soon that happens depends on how quickly people complete their immunizations. Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam says the state will lift the mask-wearing order on June 28 or when 70% of...
Massachusetts StateConnecticut Post

Massachusetts vaccinations up; Montpelier to lift mask rule

More than half the population of Massachusetts is now fully vaccinated from COVID-19, according to public health data released Saturday. Nearly 7.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts as of Saturday. That includes more than 4.1 million first doses and nearly 3.4 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
Franklin County, OH614now.com

Franklin County Public Health rescinds mask order

Franklin County Board of Health voted yesterday evening, May 24 to rescind the mask order the board originally adopted on July 14, 2020, according to a release. The Ohio Department of Health’s second amended order for social distancing, facial coverings, and non-congregating remains in effect until June 2, however. According to the release, these changes don’t affect existing orders and guidance from the state requiring the use of facial coverings and other health protocols related to k-12 schools.
Dane County, WIPosted by
Madison, Wisconsin

All Public Health Orders Lifted in Dane County

Effective at 12:00am on June 2, 2021, all public health orders in Dane County have expired, including mask requirements and gathering limits. “As with every decision we have made during this pandemic, the decision to lift these orders is driven by data and backed by science,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “Restrictions were necessary steps to keep Dane County safe and healthy, and after a difficult year of sacrifices, we are all seeing the results of those difficult decisions.”
Saint Charles County, MO70 West Sentinel

Public Health Department offering COVID vaccinations at several locations in early June

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health will operate several sit-down and drive-through vaccination events over the next two weeks. Scheduled appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted at all of these events that will administer the Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and/or Janssen vaccines. For information, or to schedule an appointment, call 636-949-1899:
Coldwater, OHDaily Standard

State lifts COVID-19 health orders today

All COVID-19 health orders officially expired early this morning, including the state's mask mandate and capacity limitations for outdoor facilities, among others. Businesses and schools will still be able to require masks and social distancing if they choose to do so, according to a news release from Gov. Mike DeWine's office on Tuesday.
Pennsylvania StateBucksLocalNews.com

PA to lift mask requirement by June 28 as vaccinations rise, cases fall

DOYLESTOWN >> Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam announced Thursday, May 27 that the commonwealth will lift its mask requirement by June 28, crediting the rising numbers of vaccinated adults. Beam made the announcement after state officials reviewed vaccination data for people 18 and older in Pennsylvania. She added...
Public Healthwabcradio.com

Outdoor Masking to Lift in NJ as of Friday for Vaccinated Persons

Trenton, NJ (77WABC)-Come this Friday, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend, NJ Governor Phil Murphy is expected to lift the state’s mandate for outdoor masking for fully vaccinated persons, based on the new CDC guidelines. Gov. Murphy is expected to hold a coronavirus (COVID-19) press briefing with Department...
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Wolf Administration: Pennsylvania Businesses, Events, Venues Return to 100% Capacity on Memorial Day; Masking Order Remains Until 70% of Adults Fully Vaccinated or June 28

Harrisburg, PA – The Wolf Administration is reminding Pennsylvanians that all businesses, events and venues can return to 100 percent capacity with the lifting of COVID-19 mitigation orders starting Monday, May 31 at 12:01 a.m. The current order requiring masks for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals will remain in place...
Pennsylvania Stateinquirer.com

Pennsylvania will lift its mask mandate for all residents outside of Philadelphia on June 28, or when 70% of the adult population is fully vaccinated, acting health secretary Alison Beam announced Thursday.

”That puts the future in the hands of all Pennsylvanians,” Beam said. “If you are 12 or older, we want you to get one of the three safe and effective vaccines that are readily available. If you have already received the vaccine, talk to your family, your friends, your neighbors, and encourage them to join you.”
Illinois StateKWQC

Illinois on track to full reopen June 11, local health departments optimistic

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - In a news conference Tuesday, Illinois Governor Pritzker said the state is on track to enter phase five of Restore Illinois next Friday, June 11. Phase five is the final phase of the state’s restoration plan and will have no capacity limits or restrictions. Local health departments say they are cautiously optimistic about entering the final phase toward normalcy.