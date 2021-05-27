Cancel
Music

Ladyhawke is back with new album Time Flies

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLadyhawke has confirmed her new album 'Time Flies' - her first studio release for five years - is dropping on October 8.

News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Music

Your Old Droog Drops ‘TIME’ Album

Your Old Droog is at it again. After closing out 2020 with Dump YOD: Krutoy Edition, Droog kept his foot on the gas with a pair of projects with Tha God Fahim earlier this year. And now, just resurfaced with a surprise album called TIME. Locked in with 15 tracks...
Music
101.9 The Rock

Dennis DeYoung Releases New Single, ‘There’s No Turning Back Time’

Dennis DeYoung has released his final studio album, 26 East, Vol. 2, along with a high-octane new single titled “There’s No Turning Back Time.”. The progressive mini-epic opens with clean guitar arpeggios and DeYoung’s plaintive vocals. The song builds intensity as it approaches the middle, stacking DeYoung’s vocal harmonies atop distorted power chords, sprightly keyboard riffs and a dizzying synthesizer solo.
Music
Pitchfork

H.E.R. Releasing New Album Back of My Mind Next Week

H.E.R. has announced that her new album Back of My Mind is coming out on June 18 via MBK Entertainment/RCA Records. The musician has also released a new song from the record called “We Made It.” Listen to the track and find the Back of My Mind artwork below. In...
Music

JayDaYoungan Builds Upon His Sound With New Album "23 Is Back"

JayDaYoungan has been making big moves out of Louisiana as of late and fans have been captivated by his music. From more lowkey melodic tracks to high-energy verbal barrages, JayDaYoungan has proven to be a versatile artist who isn't scared to speak on his experiences and put pain to a record. He has been dropping some new singles over the past few months and on Friday, he finally came through with his highly-anticipated project 23 Is Back.
Rock Music

Spaceslug Complete Work on New Album

Decidedly better news this time around from Polish heavy psychedelic rockers Spaceslug, who have now finished work on their next full-length to be released presumably sometime before the end of the year. The band were last heard from early in May, having suffered the misfortune of a flooded practice space and, as a result, posted the single “The Event Horizon” which was recorded in 2020. One imagines some level of catharsis following that in simply moving forward with new ideas and sounds, let alone compiling an entire long-player.
Music

Switchfoot announces new album, ‘Interrobang’

Switchfoot has announced a new album called Interrobang. The 12th studio effort from the “Meant to Live” rockers will arrive August 20. “More than ever, we want our music to be a bridge, reaching out with melody and lyrics to sing an honest song for anyone who’s got ears to hear,” says frontman Jon Foreman.
Music

At The Gates Launch New Single And Video For “The Fall Into Time” Off Their Upcoming Album ‘The Nightmare Of Being’

BAND ALSO ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GUITAR GIVEAWAY; AVAILABLE ONLY IN THE U.S. Swedish melodic death metal pioneers AT THE GATES have just released their third single and video for “The Fall Into Time” off their upcoming album The Nightmare Of Being out July 2ndvia Century Media Records. Watch the music video, which was directed by longtime AT THE GATES co-operator Costin Chioreanu / Twilight13Media (Arch Enemy, Grave, Borknagar, etc.) HERE.
Music

New Album Buried On Orkney

Underground recording released in 2024 unless found earlier 23/06/21. Erland Cooper has released a new album with an unconventional strategy - he's buried it on the Orkney Islands, an archipelago in Scotland where he grew up. A magnetic tape containing his new material has been buried with the hope it'll be 'recomposed' by the time of its release in 2024. He'll be releasing a map with clues to its whereabouts for those intent on unearthing it before then.
Music

AFI Releases New Album ‘Bodies’

AFI has released its 11th studio album called Bodies. The band has also shared a video for Bodies highlight “On Your Back,” which was filmed during the recording of their BBC Radio 1 session and aired Sunday (June 13th) on Radio 1's Rock Show with Dan Carter. AFI's Davey Havok...
Music

Warkings announce new album ‘Revolution’

Titled Revolution, the upcoming album from the power metal band is the follow-up to 2020’s Revenge, and is scheduled to be released in August this year, via Napalm Records. Speaking about the upcoming album, bassist Viking says, “the time has come, the world needs a Revolution. Raise your banners, fly our colors and join us on our way. We are the fire!”
Music

Raunchy Recording New Album

Raunchy‘s return is still on with the band having been in the studio recently. Recording for their follow-up to their 2014 album has already commenced with the drums having recently been tracked by the band’s Morten Toft Hansen. Thus far, release plans for the long-awaited album don’t appear to have been disclosed as of yet.
Music
Forbes

Beartooth’s Caleb Shomo Talks New Album ‘Below’ And How It’s A ‘Time Capsule Of 2020’

In the universe of heavy music, Caleb Shomo is arguably the ‘Dave Grohl’ of metalcore. The 28 year old musician has seemingly transitioned from being a part of one the genre’s most popularized acts, Attack Attack!, to now fronting and being the brains behind his own hugely successful band, Beartooth. Taking elements of hard-rock, metallic-hardcore, and even doom metal with their latest LP, Beartooth has concocted such a superlative sound they’re now regarded as heavyweights amongst the modern metal and hardcore community, all while managing to do so in less than a decade. Taking it one step further, Shomo happens to be the sole driving force behind Beartooth. From recording every instrument, writing, mixing and mastering all music, Caleb Shomo is Beartooth in the same way that Dave Grohl is Foo Fighters.
Rock Music
94.5 KATS

20 Times Rock + Metal Bands Played Their New Album in Full on Tour

Playing albums in full is quite commonplace in today's touring climate, but the feat is typically reserved for anniversary celebrations, not a brand new album. Still, a number of rock and metal bands have made the daring decision to play their latest record in its entirety on the road, and we've rounded up 20 instances in which it's happened.
Music

Nite Jewel Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “This Time”

Nite Jewel (aka Ramona Gonzales) has announced a new album, No Sun, and shared its first single, “This Time,” via a video for it. No Sun is due out August 27 via Gloriette. Anna Stypko directed the “This Time” video. Check it out below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Music

Saweetie Pushes Back Debut Album

Saweetie’s debut album, Pretty B– Music was supposed to drop this month. The album has been pushed back to later this Summer. Saweetie said she is a perfectionist and wants people to feel something with every song. She said she had to go back and ‘reconstruct’ some songs.