Ladyhawke is back with new album Time Flies

In the universe of heavy music, Caleb Shomo is arguably the ‘Dave Grohl’ of metalcore. The 28 year old musician has seemingly transitioned from being a part of one the genre’s most popularized acts, Attack Attack!, to now fronting and being the brains behind his own hugely successful band, Beartooth. Taking elements of hard-rock, metallic-hardcore, and even doom metal with their latest LP, Beartooth has concocted such a superlative sound they’re now regarded as heavyweights amongst the modern metal and hardcore community, all while managing to do so in less than a decade. Taking it one step further, Shomo happens to be the sole driving force behind Beartooth. From recording every instrument, writing, mixing and mastering all music, Caleb Shomo is Beartooth in the same way that Dave Grohl is Foo Fighters.